News in brief: Axarquia

Trapiche Market

THE Axarquia Animal Rescue will be at the Trapiche Market with their Tombola. The Trapiche Market takes place every Tuesday from 9.30 am until 1.30 pm at the Jardines de Trapiche on Carretera de Benamargosa.

Self-defence

THE Velez-Malaga Town Hall announces self-defence workshops for women in Torre del Mar on June 13 and 14. Learn techniques to manage fear and stress in dangerous situations, focusing on both physical and psychological aspects. Email mujer@velezmalaga.es for info and registration.

Animal Control

PERIANA signs a collaboration agreement with the Veterinary College for animal registration and control. The Town Council joins the Municipal Pet Registry and the Capture, Neuter, Return (CNR) method agreement. This initiative aims to address the increase in stray cat populations effectively.

Traffic Accident

A motorcyclist was injured in a traffic accident recently at N-340, at the intersection with Almayate, at Km.267. After receiving medical attention, they were evacuated by helicopter to the hospital.

Assisted Bathing

RINCON de la Victoria kicks off its assisted bathing program on the beach, partnering with the Red Cross. Named ‘Enjoy the Beach,’ this initiative aims to conduct over 300 assisted bathing interventions this summer. Assisted bathing is available for people with reduced mobility. Operating from Monday to Friday, 4 pm to 8 pm, until August 31, at the accessible point in Torre de Benagalbón (Los Claros area), the service ensures inclusive beach experiences.

Sergio Díaz, the councillor in charge, highlights the significance of the service, managed by Red Cross Rincón de la Victoria, assisting numerous people each summer. Mayor Francisco Salado also commended the Red Cross for facilitating beach enjoyment for people with mobility issues.

The service aims to enhance the quality of life for those with mobility challenges, providing specialised equipment like a lifting device, amphibious chairs, and life jackets.

Sunday Sales

FROM June, Malaga and eleven localities in Costa del Sol will enter the ‘Zona de Gran Afluencia Turística’ (ZGAT) (Major Tourist Area) period, allowing shops to open every day of the week until the end of September. This means that shopping centres like El Ingenio in Velez-Malaga and Rincon de la Victoria, as well as supermarkets like Carrefour, Lidl, and Aldi, will be open on Sundays.

The summer season is one of the most anticipated by businesses in the province, especially considering the large number of people who visit the area. According to a report by the Confederation of Entrepreneurs, visits increased by 15 per cent and workforces by 20 per cent because of Sunday openings.

Night Hikes

THE Vélez-Málaga Local Council, through its Sports Department, has unveiled the fourth year of ‘SendeViernes,’(Hike Fridays) a series of 14 summer nocturnal hiking routes running until September 13. Beginning on June 14, this outdoor adventure, organised by the Playas de Torre del Mar Sports Club, promises an exhilarating experience under the starry skies. Led by certified guides from the Andalucian Federation of Mountain Sports, Climbing, and Hiking (FADMES), these routes, starting at 9:00 pm and finishing after midnight, offer a captivating glimpse of the region’s natural beauty.

The nighttime hiking routes are for all the family, young and old. They recommend you bring a small backpack with water, a small torch, some snacks and of course to wear comfortable shoes for hiking. These events are free but there are limited places. For more information drop into the tourism offices or email playasdetorredelmar@gmail.com.

Nordic Walking

COMPETA is gearing up to host the first-ever Provincial Nordic Walking Meeting on Saturday, June 22, marking a significant step towards promoting and enjoying this discipline among athletes in Málaga. The event aligns with their ongoing mission to promote sports intertwined with an appreciation for the natural surroundings, within the Competa Cultural Week activities.

The town extends gratitude to the Málaga Provincial Council for lending the walking poles for the activity, and to their friends at the Canillas de Aceituno El Saltillo Town Hall for assisting with the drinks and snacks needed.

The collaboration of various clubs – Playas de Torre del Mar, Sociedad Excursionista de Málaga, Senderismo Rompebotas de Málaga, and Escalada Marbella – has been instrumental in organising this sporting event. Registration is open until June 20 or until all 150 spots are filled. Interested individuals can sign up through the platform https://fedamononline.com/…/index.php/inscribirse/31.

