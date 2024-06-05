Prime Minister Sánchez speaks in Benalmadena

By John Smith •
Pedro Sánchez and Teresa Ribera on the campaign trail
With literally a few days to go before the European Elections take place on Sunday June 9, politicians have targeted the Costa del Sol for last minute campaigning.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had planned to appear with Minister Teresa Ribera and former Mayor of Sevilla, Senator Juan Espadas at a rally in Malaga City on Wednesday June 5.
His advisors however decided that as it would potentially clash with a nearby campaign meeting being held by Vox leader Santiago Abascal that it would be better to move the venue to Benalmadena.
So in the early evening of June 5, the three politicians arrived at the Los Nadales fairgrounds in the knowledge that the coast from Malaga City to Estepona is a Partido Popular stronghold as is the Junta de Andalucia so they weren’t going to be preaching to the converted.
They would also have been aware that current PP leader in the European Parliament Dolors Montserrat had the previous week spoken to committed party members at Olivia’s Restaurant in La Cala de Mijas.
For this election the number of MEPs overall has been increased to 720 of which 61 will represent Spain which is an increase of two from the last election in 2019 where the PSOE gained 20 seats and the PP 12 but to a great extent MEPs tend to vote with European colleagues than on a country basis.
Due to time restraints as the paper needed go to press before the meeting took place, it was only possible to give an outline of the events surrounding the visit of Prime Minister Sánchez but with reporters in place in Benalmadena we will publish a full report covering the matters raised by the three PSOE politicians on this website.
The following day Thursday), another colleague of Sánchez, Minister Yolanda Diaz arrives in Malaga City although not promoting the PSOE but the more left wing Sumar Party which she has created whilst earlier on the same day, former Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias will visit to rally Podemos supporters.
