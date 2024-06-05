Raining Cats and Dogs

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 14:24

Cat seeking adoption Credit: Catland Association Javea, Facebook

One of the biggest animal charity events this summer, Association Catland Javea and Apasa collaborated to host an inspiring event to support the local animals in need.

On June 28, from 7.30pm, all attendees will be invited to delight in a fantastic hot and cold buffet, a welcome drink, take a raffle ticket and dance the night away with live music by Janette Galbraith and Ian Hunt.

All of these are included in the €30 entry, the proceeds of which will be forwarded entirely to Apasa and Association Catland Javea, ensuring that the local charities can continue to make significant contributions to our community, with your help.

Buy your ticket at www.catlandjavea.com or in the Apasa Charity shop in Javea.