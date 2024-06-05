Shoo-in for Shein London listing

By Linda Hall • Updated: 05 Jun 2024 • 13:51

PATERNOSTER SQUARE: London’s Stock Exchange awaits a Shein IPO Photo credit: Flickr/Maggie Jones

China’s online fast fashion giant Shein is inching closer towards listing in London.

The company is currently preparing registration documents for the Financial Conduct Authority prior to a possible Stock Exchange debut later in 2024.

Although this is the first move towards an initial public offering (IPO) City insiders stressed that this did not imply that Shein would soon be quoted on London’s FTSE 100.

Should Shein finally decide on London rather than New York, the float putting a £50 billion (€58.7 billion) value on the company would be the biggest launch since Glencore’s £38 billion (€44.6 billion) deal in 2011.

Conservative and Labour MPss are known to have held meetings with Shein representatives even before the announcement of a July 4 general election, as politicians hope to lure more companies to the UK, or at least persuade them not to leave.

Nevertheless, the suspicion remains that a London float is “second-best” for Shein, which wanted to list in US but met obstacles which included claims that it used slave-labour cotton produced by China’s persecuted Uyghur minority.

A UK fund manager who invests in FTSE 100 stocks, quoted by the Telegraph, voiced misgivings regarding the structure of a London deal.

He pointed out that Shein intended to raise £1 billion (€1.17 billion) by selling only a 5 per cent stake in the company, which he said would put investors at the mercy of majority shareholders.

This revealed that London was desperate to obtain the Shein listing, he said: “It’s a sign of weakness.”