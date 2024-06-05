By Anna Ellis • Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 15:38

Stay fit & fabulous: Join fun beach fitness classes for over 50s.

Are you aged 50+ and looking to keep fit?

Enjoy Yoga on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 9 AM and on Saturdays at 9:30 AM. Pilates is available on Tuesdays at 9 AM, and Zumba on Thursdays at 9 AM.

Classes are conducted in both Spanish and English.

Where to Find the Fun

Classes are held at La Mata Beach, opposite Bar El Asturiano or Foodline Bar.

You can drop in anytime! The cost is €5 per drop-in, €40 for 10 classes or €60 for 20 classes.

Enjoy the loving energy, company, and friendship.

Feel at home, welcomed, and appreciated.

Social Event

After every class, the group share a great time over a cup of tea or coffee and a chat, so you can feel that you belong.

With 40 years of teaching experience, a degree in Physical Education and Sport Science, and a background in sports (former Argentinean champion in gymnastics), you can be sure that you are in the best hands.

For more information or to book your slot, WhatsApp (+353) 857637981 or visit yogafitness.ie.