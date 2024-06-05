By Anna Ellis •
Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 15:38
Stay fit & fabulous: Join fun beach fitness classes for over 50s.
Are you aged 50+ and looking to keep fit?
Enjoy Yoga on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 9 AM and on Saturdays at 9:30 AM. Pilates is available on Tuesdays at 9 AM, and Zumba on Thursdays at 9 AM.
Classes are conducted in both Spanish and English.
Classes are held at La Mata Beach, opposite Bar El Asturiano or Foodline Bar.
You can drop in anytime! The cost is €5 per drop-in, €40 for 10 classes or €60 for 20 classes.
Enjoy the loving energy, company, and friendship.
Feel at home, welcomed, and appreciated.
After every class, the group share a great time over a cup of tea or coffee and a chat, so you can feel that you belong.
With 40 years of teaching experience, a degree in Physical Education and Sport Science, and a background in sports (former Argentinean champion in gymnastics), you can be sure that you are in the best hands.
For more information or to book your slot, WhatsApp (+353) 857637981 or visit yogafitness.ie.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.