By Anna Ellis •
Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 8:27
Summer serenade: Costa Blanca choir sings for a cause. Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir / Facebook.
The Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir and their musical friends have prepared a wonderful summer concert for your enjoyment.
Entry is by secure booking through the website, where you can find more information about the choir.
Visit the website: costablancamalevoicechoir.com or follow links on social media to get your entry tickets.
Donations will go to this year’s charity, the Friends of the Children of EMAUS, and the always-helpful Benidoleig Protección Civil.
If you have difficulty getting your tickets, please contact the choir through the website or call Mike Evans at (+34) 645 081 539.
Tickets are available for Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15.
Doors open at 8 PM, and the concert starts promptly at 8:30 PM.
Don’t miss this summer tradition in the atmospheric setting of the Cuevas de les Calaveres, Ctra. Pedreguer, s/n, 03759 Benidoleig, Alacant.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
