By Anna Ellis • Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 8:27

Summer serenade: Costa Blanca choir sings for a cause. Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir / Facebook.

The Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir and their musical friends have prepared a wonderful summer concert for your enjoyment.

Entry is by secure booking through the website, where you can find more information about the choir.

Visit the website: costablancamalevoicechoir.com or follow links on social media to get your entry tickets.

Singing for a Cause

Donations will go to this year’s charity, the Friends of the Children of EMAUS, and the always-helpful Benidoleig Protección Civil.

If you have difficulty getting your tickets, please contact the choir through the website or call Mike Evans at (+34) 645 081 539.

Tickets are available for Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15.

Doors Open

Doors open at 8 PM, and the concert starts promptly at 8:30 PM.

Don’t miss this summer tradition in the atmospheric setting of the Cuevas de les Calaveres, Ctra. Pedreguer, s/n, 03759 Benidoleig, Alacant.