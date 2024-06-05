By Anna Ellis •
Superchef Senior sizzles: Oxtail stew takes the crown. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.
Carlos Zamudio’s ‘Oxtail Stew’ has claimed the top spot in the sixth ‘Superchef Senior’ competition organised by Elche Council.
The second prize was awarded to Josefa Antón for her ‘Gazpacho de Sepia’, while Consuelo Martínez secured the third position with her ‘Gazpacho Marinero’.
Each of the top three dishes has earned a range of prizes.
The winner received a meal for two at El Granaino Restaurant, a gift box from Confitería Castell, and high-quality products from Dialprix.
The runner-up received a meal for two at Restaurante Cachito, along with high-quality products from Dialprix.
The third-place winner enjoyed a traditional menu for two at Martino Restaurant, accompanied by high-quality products from Dialprix.
The final round featured six participants, selected from the top dishes of the preliminary phase, which involved 30 contestants cooking over two days.
Aurora Rodil, the Councillor for Seniors, attended the event and praised the increasing level of culinary skill displayed in the competition.
She also encouraged seniors to continue participating in such activities.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
