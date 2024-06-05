The Torremolinos Urban Mile: short but intense

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 7:32
Urban Mile launched
Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall
Torremolinos Town Hall, in collaboration with the Montemar Festivities Committee, is organising the classic Urban Mile on Sunday June 16.
“The Montemar Mile already has more than 200 people registered to take part in this legendary sporting event,” said the Councillor for Sports, Ramón Alcaide, who thanked “the involvement of the Montemar Festivities Board and the participation of the local clubs, as well as the collaboration of different companies including Martinsa Motor and Restaurante La Cañada, among others”.
Participation in the sporting event is free and registration to take part in the `Milla Urbana de Montemar’ can be done through the app ‘Torremolinos Despega‘.
The sporting event, which is scheduled to start at 10am, will start and finish from Calle Decano Miguel Marengo, next to Bar Los Naranjos. The Urban Mile will have cash prizes for the five best runners in both male and female categories.
The race, with a short but intense course, will be attended by runners from Club Atletismo Torremolinos, Club Deportivo Cuasicuarentones and Club Triatlón Torremolinos.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.