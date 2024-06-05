The Torremolinos Urban Mile: short but intense

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 7:32

Urban Mile launched Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

Torremolinos Town Hall, in collaboration with the Montemar Festivities Committee, is organising the classic Urban Mile on Sunday June 16.

“The Montemar Mile already has more than 200 people registered to take part in this legendary sporting event,” said the Councillor for Sports, Ramón Alcaide, who thanked “the involvement of the Montemar Festivities Board and the participation of the local clubs, as well as the collaboration of different companies including Martinsa Motor and Restaurante La Cañada, among others”.

Participation in the sporting event is free and registration to take part in the `Milla Urbana de Montemar’ can be done through the app ‘Torremolinos Despega‘.

The sporting event, which is scheduled to start at 10am, will start and finish from Calle Decano Miguel Marengo, next to Bar Los Naranjos. The Urban Mile will have cash prizes for the five best runners in both male and female categories.

The race, with a short but intense course, will be attended by runners from Club Atletismo Torremolinos, Club Deportivo Cuasicuarentones and Club Triatlón Torremolinos.