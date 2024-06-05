Triathlon for Los Bandidos

By John Smith • Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 21:02

The Los Bandidos participants Credit: Los Bandidos.

Six members of Los Bandidos took on the XVII Almeria Sprint Triathlon at Playa del Zapillo on June 2, two for their first ever triathlon and one for his first ever sea swim.

The race consisted of a 750m sea swim, a 3-lap 20k cycle and a 2-lap 5k run.

Sea conditions were near perfect, but there was some swell after the first buoy and an undertow at the exit point on to the beach.

Wind blew triathlete off their bike

The wind was a bit gusty on the bike leg, with one unfortunate triathlete getting blown off her bike on a roundabout, but was still fast and flat.

It was hot for the run along the Paseo but the encouragement of fellow Bandido supporters kept everyone going to the finish line.

The first man crossed the finish line in 59:09 and the first lady in 1:10:25. 127 men finished the race and 29 ladies.

All finishers received a commemorative bag, drinks bottle, water and a banana!