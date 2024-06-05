Triathlon for Los Bandidos

By John Smith •
Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 21:02
The Los Bandidos participants
Credit: Los Bandidos.
Six members of Los Bandidos took on the XVII Almeria Sprint Triathlon at Playa del Zapillo on June 2, two for their first ever triathlon and one for his first ever sea swim.
The race consisted of a 750m sea swim, a 3-lap 20k cycle and a 2-lap 5k run.
Sea conditions were near perfect, but there was some swell after the first buoy and an undertow at the exit point on to the beach.
The wind was a bit gusty on the bike leg, with one unfortunate triathlete getting blown off her bike on a roundabout, but was still fast and flat.
It was hot for the run along the Paseo but the encouragement of fellow Bandido supporters kept everyone going to the finish line.
The first man crossed the finish line in 59:09 and the first lady in 1:10:25. 127 men finished the race and 29 ladies.
All finishers received a commemorative bag, drinks bottle, water and a banana!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.