Vera bullfight causes some concern

By John Smith • Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 7:32

Children facing practice bulls Credit: Oleksandr Sadovenko Shutterstock

As previously reported in Euro Weekly News, there have been mixed feelings about the decision to stage a bullfight in Vera on June 9.

Opposition to bullfight

It almost seems as if it has become as much a political disagreement as much as one over  a long time Spanish tradition opposed by those who are against the killing of bulls.

According to those opposed, the support for the fight goes from Vera to the Junta de Andalucia which is due to contribute €2,500 to any municipality that supports and then presents bullfighting.

In a council session held on May 30, a plea from the local organisation Antitaurinas Vera was read out which asked that the council suggest to parents via social media that it would be inappropriate to allow young children to witness the bullfight in accordance with UNICEF principles especially as Vera is considered a Child Friendly Town.

In the event and in accordance with regulations, the council declined to respond.

Possible demonstration

It is understood that there may be a demonstration against the holding of the fight outside of the bullring from 5pm on Sunday June 9.

