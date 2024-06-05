Walk for Life continues to receive funds

By John Smith •
Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 10:10
Donation from the Almanzora Group of Friends
The Walk for Life Event which took place in Arboleas on May 4 just continues to see funds rolling in from different sponsors and local groups.
Dream Homes Almeria have raised an incredible €1205 which includes €200 from the Fordyce team and €310 from Holman Blackburn’s team including two Canadian visitors
Angela and Phil Kendal and the people who go to the Thursday social night at Bar Lepanto in Albox have now contributed €750.
The Almanzora Group of Friends raised €350 by taking part in the Walk but decided that wasn’t enough so added a further €150 to bring the total up to €500.and raising €350 in sponsorship. They added a donation to make it up to €500.
Core Pilates with Fiona, based at Heather’s in La Alfoquia on a Thursday morning, walked and raised an impressive €1,522.
But Lisa Ann Kimberley raised €750 for Walk for Life but not only did she undertake the Walk she also did a 6k cycle or jog, 60 squats and 60 lengths in her pool every day for the following six days.
Latest total on May 31 as money continues to roll in is €16,000 so the €20,000 plus target isn’t that far away.
