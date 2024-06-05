World Oceans Day at Palma Aquarium

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 17:45

Palma Aquarium encourages a love and understanding of the ocean Credit: Palma Aquarium/Facebook

Get ready to make a splash this World Oceans Day (June 6th-9th) at Palma Aquarium.

They’ve crafted a fin-tastic program brimming with activities for the whole family.

A Full Program of Educational and Fun Activities

Become an Ocean Expert: Throughout your visit, don’t miss the “Experience Labs.” These interactive stations, manned by Palma Aquarium’s own Ocean Experts, will have you reeling in fun facts about the amazing marine world.

Get Crafty, Get Green: Unleash your creativity at the “A Recycled Toy” workshop. Here, you and your little ones can create ocean-themed toys, learning about responsible waste management along the way.

Ocean Champions: Dive deeper into the wonders and woes of the underwater world with the Palma Aquarium Foundation’s ‘Guardians of the Ocean’ talks. Learn about the incredible diversity of marine life and the threats our oceans face.

Test Your Ocean IQ: Feeling like a trivia whiz? Take a spin at the ‘Ocean Quiz Roulette’. This interactive game will test your knowledge on all things ocean related.

Feeding Frenzy: Witness the spectacular daily feedings of sharks, rays, octopuses, vibrant coral reefs, and more.

Beyond the Special Events: No visit to Palma Aquarium is complete without exploring its incredible permanent exhibits. Opened in 2007, Palma Aquarium offers a one-of-a-kind experience on the island of Majorca.

Prepare to be mesmerised by the largest collection of live corals in Europe, daily presentations by expert aquarists, outdoor pools teeming with life, thrilling shark tanks, and countless interactive experiences.

A Connection with the Ocean

Palma Aquarium goes beyond showcasing marine life; they strive to create a connection with the wonders that lie beneath the surface.