A new restaurant open in Jalon

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 06 Jun 2024 • 20:59

Can Caus Restaurant Credit: Danielle Vonk, Facebook

Can Caus Restaurant has opened its doors to visitors in Jalon, offering fresh grill dishes in a stunning green venue.

The restaurant´s menu is rich in quality meat dishes, including roasted Bernia´s young goat, Bernia´s lamb and barbequed meat made to meet every customer´s taste.

There are also various seafood dishes, including barbequed octopus and mixed plates of assorted homemade croquettes. Vegetarians will also find their new favourite treats at Can Caus with dishes including barbecued peppers, mushrooms and spring-summer salads.

Kids menus are available with classic sausages, chicken breast and eggs, complemented by potatoes or salad.

The beautiful and spacious venue, surrounded by palm trees has a cosy, wooden decor, with spaces available indoors and outdoors, anticipating new customers to explore the quality grilled cuisine at Can Caus.

SPONSORED.