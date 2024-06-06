A vegan Italian restaurant

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Jun 2024 • 16:39

Vegan Italian food in Fuengirola Photo: Pastan

Fuengirola has added a new opening to its range of restaurants. Pastan, a plant-based pasta restaurant that originated in the UK and has gained a lot of recognition in the vegan world.

This is the second restaurant that the chain has opened in Spain, after a first establishment in Barcelona, in addition to the three that have already been operating in the UK for some time.

Pastan Fuengirola, which is located at Calle Periana, 1, has a capacity for up to 30 diners inside and 20 on its outdoor terrace. The restaurant is open on Tuesdays from 6.30pm to 10.30pm, and from Wednesday to Sunday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm and from 6.30pm to 10.30pm. The average price per person is approximately €30 and they have a special lunch menu on Fridays for just €12.50, which includes a starter, drink and dessert.

According to Jérôme Ibanez, one of Pastan’s founders speaking to ABC, opening a Pastan restaurant in Andalucia has been one of his dreams, “Fuengirola has more than 100,000 permanent residents all year round, and we hope they will welcome us with open arms”.

One of Pastan’s hallmarks, in addition to the importance of the quality of its ingredients, is to be able to show that plant-based cuisine can be just as enjoyable as animal-based cuisine. “With our menu, we want people, both vegan and non-vegan, to have an explosion of flavours when tasting our dishes”, said Jérôme Ibánez who, together with Dean Fawcett, created the company in 2021.

The dishes that make up Pastan’s menu are a fusion of Italian cuisine, its main ingredient being pasta, but with creative contributions and even nods to other countries in terms of its dishes. From a caprese salad, to a wok with vegetables, to prawn tempura, to classic puttanesca and carbonara.