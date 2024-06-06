A vegan Italian restaurant

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 06 Jun 2024 • 16:39
Vegan Italian food in Fuengirola
Photo: Pastan
Fuengirola has added a new opening to its range of restaurants. Pastan, a plant-based pasta restaurant that originated in the UK and has gained a lot of recognition in the vegan world.
This is the second restaurant that the chain has opened in Spain, after a first establishment in Barcelona, in addition to the three that have already been operating in the UK for some time.
Pastan Fuengirola, which is located at Calle Periana, 1, has a capacity for up to 30 diners inside and 20 on its outdoor terrace. The restaurant is open on Tuesdays from 6.30pm to 10.30pm, and from Wednesday to Sunday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm and from 6.30pm to 10.30pm. The average price per person is approximately €30 and they have a special lunch menu on Fridays for just €12.50, which includes a starter, drink and dessert.
According to Jérôme Ibanez, one of Pastan’s founders speaking to ABC, opening a Pastan restaurant in Andalucia has been one of his dreams, “Fuengirola has more than 100,000 permanent residents all year round, and we hope they will welcome us with open arms”.
One of Pastan’s hallmarks, in addition to the importance of the quality of its ingredients, is to be able to show that plant-based cuisine can be just as enjoyable as animal-based cuisine. “With our menu, we want people, both vegan and non-vegan, to have an explosion of flavours when tasting our dishes”, said Jérôme Ibánez who, together with Dean Fawcett, created the company in 2021.
The dishes that make up Pastan’s menu are a fusion of Italian cuisine, its main ingredient being pasta, but with creative contributions and even nods to other countries in terms of its dishes. From a caprese salad, to a wok with vegetables, to prawn tempura, to classic puttanesca and carbonara.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.