Axarquia: Events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 Jun 2024 • 17:17

Pawsome afternoon alert! Image: Shutterstock/ Chendongshan

Mooch & Munch

THE Under Dog, a local animal rescue service dedicated to helping forgotten and harder-to-place cats and dogs, is thrilled to announce their upcoming event Mooch and Munch 2.0! Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 29 from 12:30 to 4:30 pm.

This fun-filled afternoon promises something for everyone. Browse their pop-up shop and find unique treasures. Then, indulge in delicious food platters, cakes, and drinks. It’s a fantastic opportunity to support a great cause while enjoying good company.

The event will be held at Parking el Llano, located at Carretera Malaga-Almeria no 62 km 267.2 Almayate Bajo. Spread the word and come together for a pawsome afternoon! For more information, call 0034 711 031 414.

Enchanted Circus

EL Circo Encantado or the Enchanted Circus is currently mesmerising audiences in Vélez-Málaga until Sunday, June 16. This uniquely spooky yet hilarious circus show is perfect for the entire family. Hosted in the Haunted Mansion, the performance takes viewers on a journey with Paute and Capitano, two clumsy but lovable clowns, whose unexpected arrival at Doña Terrorífica’s (Lady Terrifying) mansion causes quite a stir among its monstrous residents. However, the real twist comes when they discover Lucia, a sweet and innocent girl traveling with them, leading to a series of comical and heartwarming events.

El Circo Encantado blends the thrills of a horror show with the comedic spirit of traditional circus acts. Audiences can expect a night filled with laughter, stunning performances, and a touch of fright. From rollerblading stunts to acrobatic feats, and catchy tunes, this show has it all, wrapped in a package of delightful humour.

The circus gates open two hours before the show, with access to the venue allowed 30 minutes prior. Kids under 24 months get in free, while those older require a ticket. There’s also a bar and café offering a wide range of snacks and refreshments to ensure a complete, enjoyable experience. For tickets and more information, contact via WhatsApp at 622 514 053 or email taquilla@elcircoencantado.com. Don’t miss out on this fantastically fun experience!

June Celebration

THE Romería in honour of San Antonio will be held on June 15 and 16 in Torrox. This event, organised by the Torrox Town Hall along with local associations, features a diverse program of activities. The mayor, Óscar Medina, who has a special fondness for this celebration, highlighted the hard work of all involved in making it a memorable event.

Starting with a pre-celebration on June 14, the festivities kick off with the Youth Pavilion. On June 15, activities include bouncy castles and a traditional chocolatada where participants enjoy hot chocolate and pastries. Performances by The New Crew and Nieves Quevedo, as well as a lively children’s party, ensure a fun-filled day. The celebration continues in the Youth Pavilion that night.

On June 16, the romería begins at 10:30 am, with a procession and a mass at 11:00 am. The procession follows a scenic route and concludes with the blessing of the bread and a communal paella at 3:00 pm. Highlights include a horseback ribbon race, dance performances, and awards for the best-decorated carriages and participants.

The event ends with the return of San Antonio’s image to the church, accompanied by local groups and brotherhoods. The final performances by Coro Las Nieves and flamenco group El Callejón will end the festivities on a high note. For more details, visit the Torrox Town Hall website Torrox.es.

Groovy Night

ARE you looking for a blend of good food, great music, and a rocking good time? Look no further than Restaurante Siddhartha on the Rock. On June 8, gear up for The Americana Show, hosted by the one and only Jennifer Singer. Whether you’re craving mouthwatering dishes or simply want to sip on some top-notch drinks while tapping your feet to country, rock & roll, and Motown soul beats, this event promises to deliver.

Expect a playlist that mixes the familiar with the fresh – from diva anthems to timeless rock classics and dancefloor fillers. It’s a musical journey where you might discover a new favourite tune alongside beloved classics. If you missed out last week, worry not! The buzz around town suggests it was a blast, so mark your calendars and join the fun.

For reservations, dial 952 516 748. Find Siddhartha on the Rock nestled at Calle del Aguacate 2, Competa. See you there!

Flamenco Show

THE Musarmonia dance school is putting on an exciting flamenco show in Competa on June 29. The event will be held at Sala Musarmonia, located at Avenida Constitucion 61. Attendees can look forward to an authentic flamenco experience and a welcome drink upon arrival. The show promises to be a captivating display of traditional dance and music. Tickets are available now, so don’t miss out. To reserve your spot, email info@musarmonia.com or call 722 10 86 68. This is a great opportunity to enjoy a night of culture and entertainment in Competa.

Eco Party

LOCATED in the heart of Mercado Municipal Salobreña, Eco Mercado de Salobreña is gearing up to mark its third anniversary with a bang! This Sunday, June 9, the celebration kicks off at 9 am and runs until 2 pm. Situated on Avenida Federico García Lorca, this special market event promises an array of surprises and fresh delights.

What’s in store? Everything under the sun! From organic farm-fresh fruits and veggies to delectable cheeses, artisanal pasta, and natural cosmetics, there’s something for everyone. The eco-conscious shopper can indulge in organic fashion, unique accessories, and much more.

But the excitement doesn’t end there! At 2 pm, a lucky shopper will win a basket brimming with their finest offerings. How to enter? Simply make a purchase at any of the stalls!

Come join the festivities and celebrate three years of sustainable organic eco shopping. See you there for a day filled with good vibes and great finds!

Pool Party

IMMERSE yourself in unforgettable summer days of relaxation and entertainment at Villa Del Mar, Camping Nerja. With breathtaking views and enchanting melodies filling the air, they have events that promise delightful experiences for all.

Next up is the Sunday Boozy Brunch Pool Party with Jason Lawless on June 9. Jason Lawless will get the party started with favourite songs from over the decades. Gather your friends and enjoy great food, drinks, and music in the unique setting of Villa Del Mar. Music, food, and drinks are available all day, every day around the heated pool. For more information, call 0034 683 121 258.

Don’t miss out on these amazing events, perfect for anyone looking to relax, have fun, and create lasting memories this summer. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, Villa Del Mar offers a unique atmosphere that ensures everyone has a great time. Join in and make the most of these sunny days!

Swing Night

PHILL Sings Swing is thrilled to announce his upcoming performance of the new set, ‘Swing, Sixties ‘n Soul,’ at El Oasis Bar & Restaurant. This exciting event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 11, from 4 to 6 pm at the picturesque venue in Punta Lara, Nerja. Attendees can look forward to a delightful afternoon filled with fantastic food, tapas, cool drinks, and dancing, all set against the backdrop of stunning views.

Phill’s new set promises a vibrant mix of swing, sixties hits, and soulful tunes that will have everyone tapping their feet and singing along. The charming atmosphere of El Oasis Bar & Restaurant makes it the perfect place to relax and enjoy the music. To secure a table and ensure a great spot, booking is essential. Contact El Oasis at +34 951 552 031. Phill is eagerly looking forward to singing and sharing this special experience with everyone. Don’t miss out on this perfect blend of great music and a wonderful atmosphere!

