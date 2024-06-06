Benitachell – a natural paradise

By Donna Williams • Published: 06 Jun 2024 • 17:55

Cala del Moraira beach, Benitachell Credit: Shutterstock: lunamarina

Just between Teulada and Javea lies a charming Spanish village considered a ‘hidden paradise, ‘ named Benitachell.

While the village is inland, it enjoys a spectacular 2km coastline along the Mediterranean Sea. The coastline includes beaches, secluded coves, and a rugged and naturally authentic landscape.

Not for the faint-hearted, the succession of cliffs more than 100m high that descend vertically into the sea is perfect for ambitious divers.

Benitachell is famous for one mountain in particular, known locally as ‘Cumbre del Sol’, although this name refers to the urbanisation there. From the top, you can enjoy a spectacular view that, on a clear day, can span the entire coastline.

Cumbre del Sol became famous in 2015 when it was chosen as a stage finish of the Vuelta a España. However, to make it a little more challenging, the Vuelta climb began in Alcasar. For those wishing to start at Benitachell and make it easier on themselves, the gradients are still a little steep, with several at 15 per cent, but there are also many areas of flat terrain for recovery.

What’s in Benitachell?

There are plenty of beaches for sun worshippers, and one of the most popular is Cala del Moraig. Food and drink are available in summer via a Spanish beach bar or ‘Chiringuito’. For those looking to get ‘au natural’, Cala Testos boasts a nudist beach in a perfectly secluded cove.

With such a beautiful natural landscape, Benitachell is a hiker’s dream. Plenty of routes lead into the heart of the beautiful countryside. These include the La Granadella, Cala de la Granadella, and from the Cumbre del Sol, Puig de la Llorenca, and Mirador de les Morres.

At the highest point of the town, behind a small square, lies the Church of Santa Maria Magdalena, which dates back to the 18th Century. As might be expected, the interior is neo-baroque in style, with classical features and is well worth a visit.

Wine lovers might like to visit local wineries to experience the culture and learn about the history of Moscatell wine-making in Benitachell. Of course, there is sure to be a chance to sample one or two, too!

Golfers are also spoilt for choice, with four courses local to the area, including the well-known club in Jesus Pobre, La Sella Golf. Famous golfer Jose Maria Olazabal designed the courses, so they are sure to provide an exciting challenge.

With all that it offers, it is no wonder that Benitachell is considered a tranquil, hidden paradise.