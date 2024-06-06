By EWN • Published: 06 Jun 2024 • 15:00

Biddy Mulligans, the pride of the Coombe, has firmly established itself as the pride of La Cala de Mijas as well.

For over a decade, Biddy Mulligans has been the heartbeat of the local community, offering a warm welcome and a home away from home for both residents and visitors. Open seven days a week from 9:30am, Biddy Mulligans serves delicious, well-priced pub grub until 5:00pm daily. The Bar is open daily from 9.30am with last orders at midnight.

Start your day with one of La Cala’s best Full Irish breakfasts, or pop in for lunch on the sunny terrace. The menu is packed with tasty, affordable options, including a variety of sandwiches, salads, jacket potatoes, pizzas, burgers, a kid’s menu, traditional Fish n chips and our famous Guinness Steak n Ale Pie. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal or a light snack, Biddy Mulligans has something to satisfy every appetite.

The TV system has just been upgraded at Biddy’s ensuring the best picture possible just in time for the Euro 2024 football kicking off on June 14th. Biddy Mulligans is the perfect place to catch all the action. Biddy Mulligans has 18 televisions with 7 of them in the upstairs bar, ensuring you won’t miss a single moment. From Premier League football and Rugby Union to Formula 1 and G.A.A., Biddy Mulligans is the go-to spot for sports enthusiasts. With all the beers and superb Guinness, a cocktail Menu to tickle the taste buds, you wont want to leave.

Biddy Mulligans’ support for local sports is well-known with sponsorship of the Mijas Eagles Rugby team, the Mijas Athletics club and a proud sponsor of the Costa Gaels, Marbella’s Gaelic football team. The Costa Gaels training will begin again in early September at the Marbella Rugby club.

Entertainment plays a significant role at Biddy Mulligans with live music featuring crowd favourites including Sean Murray, Bua, Miranda, the Whiskey Piskeys and Alex. Please check their Facebook page for updates.

Dave and his dedicated team are known for their friendly service and welcoming atmosphere, making every visit to Biddy Mulligans a delightful experience. Dee and Dave have fostered a strong sense of community. Dee’s recent organisation of the Darkness Into Light event exemplifies this spirit. The event saw support from locals businesses including The Blarney, The Fiddlers Green, Dempseys and the Irish Times with over 100 locals and tourists taking part on the early morning walk. The total raised so far for Darkness Into Light 2024 is €1,925. Dee and Dave extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to this worthy cause. You Know who you are !!!

Located conveniently next to a taxi rank, Biddy Mulligans is not just a pub; it’s a cornerstone of La Cala de Mijas, embodying the spirit of camaraderie and community. Whether you’re there for the food, the sports, the music, or simply the friendly atmosphere, Biddy Mulligans is a place where everyone feels at home.

David would like to take this opportunity to thank all his staff and customers – past, present and future.

Blvd de LaCala, 29649, La Cala de Mijas

952 494 877

Sponsored