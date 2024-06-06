Celebrating his 90th Birthday

By John Smith • Published: 06 Jun 2024 • 16:22

King Albert II, with King Philippe and Princess Elisabeth Credit: Belgian Royal Family

On July 3, 2013, King Albert II of Belgium announced that due to health problems he would abdicate in favour of his son Philippe the following July 21.

Philippe became king

Thus on that date, Philippe became king and Albert whilst retaining the honorific title ceased to be the Belgian Monarch.

Since that time, he has had to accept and acknowledge the fact that he had an illegitimate daughter, now styled Princess Delphine although she is not considered a functioning member of the Royal Family.

On Thursday June 6, His Majesty King Albert II as he is still known, celebrated his 90th Birthday and the Royal Family released four photographs with Albert, King Philippe and his granddaughter, Crown Princess Elisabeth.

Longest living Belgian king

He is the longest living King of the Belgians and on July 2 celebrates his 65th (Blue Sapphire) Wedding Anniversary with Queen Paola, when the couple expect to meet up with their family for a small celebration.

King Philippe is now 64 and he and Queen Mathilde (who is the first native born Queen of Belgium) have four children, two girls and two boys and in accordance with constitutional law, Elizabeth is first in line to the crown as she is the eldest.

Royal abdications in Europe are not unusual, one of the most famous being Juan Carlos of Spain whilst more recently Queen Margrethe II of Denmark stepped down in favour of her son on live TV.