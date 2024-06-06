CIDYCEC – Benidorm’s top dental clinic

By Euro Weekly News Media • Published: 06 Jun 2024 • 21:07

Credit: CIDYCEC

Dr. Edgar Montalvo Avila, originally from Ecuador and now a long-term resident of Spain, is at the forefront of one of the top dental facilities in the picturesque coastal town of Benidorm.

With his distinguished background, and expertise in surgery, dentistry, and aesthetic medicine, have positioned him as a trusted healthcare provider in the region.

CIDYCEC, Dr Montalvo’s clinic, patients benefit from cutting-edge treatments and procedures designed to enhance both oral health and overall well-being. Dr. Montalvo’s passion for compassionate care drives his commitment to treating patients holistically. Beyond addressing dental issues, he considers the impact of oral health on overall wellness. Whether it’s dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, or aesthetic enhancements, each treatment is tailored to improve not only smiles but also quality of life.

The clinic offers state-of-the-art dental implant solutions. Dr. Montalvo and his team use the latest techniques and materials to restore missing teeth, ensuring optimal function and aesthetics. Whether a patient needs single implants or full-mouth reconstruction, they can expect exceptional results.

Dr. Montalvo’s expertise extends to cosmetic dentistry. From teeth whitening and veneers to smile makeovers, the clinic transforms smiles with precision and artistry. Patients leave with newfound confidence and radiant smiles. Beyond dentistry, Dr. Montalvo provides aesthetic treatments like Botox and hyaluronic acid fillers. These non-surgical procedures enhance facial features, reduce wrinkles, and rejuvenate skin, complementing the dental work for a holistic approach to beauty.

Driven by a passion for continuous learning, Dr. Montalvo ensures that his practice remains at the forefront of medical innovation. He attends conferences, stays updated on research, and collaborates with fellow professionals to offer the best care possible.

The CIDYCEC clinic’s highly skilled team, led by Dr. Montalvo, is fluent in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese. This linguistic diversity fosters seamless communication and personalized care for patients from various backgrounds.

Situated at Avenida Juan Fuster Zaragoza, the clinic is easily accessible to residents and visitors alike. Its central location attracts a diverse clientele. The clinic is open Monday to Friday from 10 am to 6 pm, accommodating patients’ busy schedules.

Dr. Edgar Montalvo Avila’s unwavering commitment to excellence and patient well-being makes his clinic a beacon of quality dental care in Benidorm. Whether you need routine check-ups, cosmetic enhancements, or restorative treatments, CIDYCEC will give you a smile worth your while.

Avenida Juan Fuster Zaragoza,

1 (Loc. 37-39), Benidorm,

Telephone: 965 86 42 72 or 650 04 00 27

Or email clinicaimplantologicadental@hotmail.com

