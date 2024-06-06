Cooking the books in Finland

By John Smith • Published: 06 Jun 2024 • 17:32

Pizza, low cost, high profit Credit: Micah Tindell Unsplash

The phrase ‘cooking the books’ has apparently been taken to a new heights according to the Finnish Tax Authority which has cracked down on pizza outlets.

Some 40 food businesses have already been charged with criminal offences and it is estimated that at least €5 million in tax has not been paid.

Three areas of the country investigated

The actual investigation only concentrated on three main areas of Finland where the largest proportion of these outlets exist, so the actual size of the problem is no doubt greater.

Of the 174 inspections that have taken place, alleged irregularities have been discovered in 114 resulting so far in the 40 cases that are underway.

According to Tarja Valsi, Deputy Director of the Tax Administration “in most cases details of sales are missing and income has not been reported to the Tax Administration.”

There is often a difference between the amount of money received from credit and debit card payments compared to the amounts actually declared and if cash sales are not recorded in a till as they should be, then the money could well remain unaccounted for.

Large amounts of cash can’t be explained

In other cases owners have used their businesses to pay their living expenses and in some cases, large amounts of cash have appeared in individuals accounts without any explanation of where the money came from.

Monitoring of these types of businesses will continue and expand during 2024.