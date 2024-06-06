Dementia: Early Diagnosis on the Horizon?

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 06 Jun 2024 • 14:16

Early Detection is Key Credit: Andrea Piacquadio/pexels

A ground-breaking study by researchers at Queen Mary University of London has offered a glimmer of hope in the fight against dementia.

They have developed a method that could predict dementia up to nine years before a diagnosis, with a remarkable 80% accuracy. This potential game-changer could pave the way for early intervention and treatment, significantly impacting the lives of millions living with this debilitating condition.

The current methods for diagnosing dementia, often relying on memory tests or brain shrinkage measurements, have limitations. This new test, however, analyses brain scans while the brain is in ‘idle mode,’ the state when the mind isn’t actively focused on a specific task. This approach has the potential to identify individuals at risk of developing dementia long before symptoms appear, allowing for earlier treatment and potentially slowing disease progression.

Predicting Those at Risk of Dementia is Crucial

Professor Charles Marshall, who led the research team, emphasises the importance of early prediction. “Predicting who will develop dementia is crucial for developing treatments that can prevent the irreversible brain cell loss causing dementia symptoms,” he explains. While existing methods can detect protein build up associated with Alzheimer’s, the leading cause of dementia, many individuals live with these proteins for years without experiencing symptoms.

Professor Marshall believes this new method “Will allow us to be much more precise about whether someone will develop dementia and how soon.” This precision could be instrumental in identifying individuals likely to benefit from future treatment options.

A Multi-Pronged Approach

The findings, published in Nature Mental Health, have generated excitement amongst experts. Professor Andrew Doig, a biochemist at the University of Manchester, believes this could translate into a readily available early detection test within a few years. He envisions a multi-pronged approach, potentially combining blood tests with imaging techniques like the MRI connectivity method used in this study. This comprehensive approach could create a powerful diagnostic platform for identifying individuals who might benefit most from emerging dementia treatments.

However, there are still steps to take before widespread implementation. Dr Richard Oakley, from the Alzheimer’s Society, highlights the need for further research involving diverse populations to fully understand the test’s limitations and benefits.

Despite these considerations, the study represents a significant leap forward in dementia research. The potential for early diagnosis and intervention offers hope for millions living with, or at risk of developing, this devastating condition. With further research and refinement, this ground-breaking method could become a powerful tool in the fight against dementia.