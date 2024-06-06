By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Jun 2024 • 8:33

Dress to Impress: Orihuela's Royal Ascot Ladies Day. Image: Help at Home.

The Ivy Bar is proud to announce its Royal Ascot Ladies Day on June 20.

The event kicks off with a Cava reception at 3:00 PM, just in time for the first race at 3:30 PM.

Don’t forget to place your bets!

Enjoy a finger buffet at 5:00 PM and support the local charity Help at Home Costa Blanca.

Dress to Impress

Dress to impress and wear your best hat.

Tickets are only €15 per person with a €5 deposit required.

Don’t delay, book your table today by calling (+34) 711 06 19 71 or visiting The Ivy Bar at C. Limón, 19, 17, 03189 in Orihuela.

Help at Home

Help at Home Costa Blanca raises funds in the community for the community.

They rely on fundraising events and funds generated from the kind donations received and sold in their shops.

Items can be donated to any of their shops or collected free of charge by the charity’s team of van drivers.

To learn more about Help at Home, visit helpathomecb.com, email charitycentre.helpathomecb@gmail.com, or call the office at (+34) 965 328 794.