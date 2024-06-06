Expert espetos ‘By the Sea’

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Sardines on the beach
Photo: Anantara Villa Padierna
The Beach Club ‘By the Sea’ at Anantara Villa Padierna Palace, Benahavís, kicks off the season and welcomes guests and locals with an irresistible culinary offer and a series of plans that promise to surprise lovers of good food and entertainment. Among its star specialities, the espetos de sardina malagueña (sardine skewers), fish and seafood.
Located on the sea front, the Beach Club of the resort is an obligatory stop during the spring and summer months for lovers of Mediterranean gastronomy. Here diners can enjoy exquisite espetos, masterfully grilled on the embers by the hotel’s expert ‘espetero‘.
Seafood, white shrimp from Huelva, gazpacho and ajoblanco malagueño are among other typical dishes of the area on the menu, accompanied by a delicious buffet. As well as relaxing, of course, in the sun on the sun loungers and enjoying delicious snacks and drinks with stunning sea views.
Open daily from 1pm to 5pm from June 23 and from Tuesday to Saturday from 7.30pm to 11.30pm for dinner, the Beach Club at Anantara Villa Padierna is the ideal place for lovers of seafood, paellas and grilled meats.
In addition, for 2024, the Beach Club ‘By the Sea’ proposes a series of special events, starting with the San Juan party on the night of Sunday June 23, where you can enjoy a dinner accompanied by live music, cocktails and music at sunset.
With its Mediterranean cuisine and its privileged location on one of the best beaches in the area, the Anantara Villa Padierna Beach Club is one of the beach bars with the best atmosphere on the Costa del Sol.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
