Finestrat paves the way for sustainability

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 06 Jun 2024 • 14:00

Finestrat hosting European countries Credit: Finestrat Auyntamiento, X

CERV Ed.U.Co (Citizens, Equality, Rights and Values) is a European project that started in April in Italy and will continue throught the year in seven other destinations, including the towns of Greece, Slovenia, Romania, Latvia, Hungary and Cyprus.

The representatives of these destinations visited Finestrat on June 4 to find out the actions which the Finestrat Council took to achieve the 2024 Sustainable Town Award.

The Award celebrated Finestrat´s commitment to renewable energy, sustainability efficiency and waste reduction, marking it as an outstanding success in the EU.

The first Deputy Mayor, Nati Algado, welcomed the attendees, highlighting some of the town´s achievements: “We are Green Flag for the high recycling of glass containers. We are pioneers in preserving our beach without smoke. We have more than 50% of our municipal area under environmental protection.”

The representatives attended practical demonstrations of Finestrat´s security and management of natural spaces, including the Puig Campana, and visited Finestrat´s impressive ecological gardens.

“We have many examples to share with our European partners of this project. Solar lighting in rural areas, the fixed eco-park, the mobile eco-park, the composting center where we generate natural fertilizers.

All to preserve our identity and build, together, a sustainable future,” emohasised the Mayor, sharing the projects which contributed to Finestrat´s success.