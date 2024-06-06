Heartfelt heroes: P.A.P.S. brings hope in San Javier

By Catherine McGeer •
Transforming lives, one paw at a time
IN the heart of San Javier lies an oasis for abandoned animals Casa del Sol run by the organisation P.A.P.S. Their mission: is to rescue, nurture, and find homes for stray dogs and cats in San Javier and surrounding areas. P.A.P.S. doesn’t just offer shelter; it provides comprehensive medical care, ensuring each animal receives the attention they deserve.
Collaborating with like-minded groups, P.A.P.S. advocates for responsible adoption practices, aiming to curb the alarming rates of animal abandonment in the region. Their dedication extends beyond rescue efforts; they actively work to promote a community that values and cares for its four-legged members.
Supporting P.A.P.S. comes in various forms. You can donate or become a member, contributing to veterinary expenses, food, and supplies. Adoption is another meaningful way to make a difference, offering a loving home to a deserving pet. Simply spreading the word can help raise awareness and attract more support from the community.
But perhaps the most impactful contribution is volunteering your time and skills. P.A.P.S. welcomes volunteers to assist with animal care, maintenance, and other essential tasks. Their recent Country Line Dancing Fundraiser exemplified the community’s dedication, raising €278.59 to support their cause.
With every act of kindness, P.A.P.S. can continue its vital work, providing comfort and care to animals in need.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
