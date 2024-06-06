Heroic rescue on Torrenueva Beach

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 06 Jun 2024 • 14:14
Woman rescues drowning girls
Image: Image: Julia Rauhe
IN a heroic act on Torrenueva Costa beach, a 53-year-old woman saved two girls, aged 4 and 8, from drowning. Emergency services and Civil Protection personnel swiftly transported the children and the woman to the Santa Ana Hospital in Motril after they managed to get out of the water.
Both girls, aged four and eight, are recovering well after the woman’s timely rescue when they couldn’t navigate the waters. The 53-year-old woman also required hospital attention but has since been discharged from Santa Ana Hospital in Motril.
Medical sources revealed that the woman was discharged promptly after being taken to the hospital. The two girls, who remained under observation, were discharged on June 3.
The coordinated efforts of emergency services were crucial in responding to the distress call received by the Andalucian Emergency Coordination Service (112) at 12:55 pm on June 2. Police officers, Red Cross volunteers, and firefighters were alerted alongside medical personnel. One of the children was transported to the hospital in a mobile intensive care unit, while the woman was taken by ambulance.
As summer approaches, it’s essential to remain vigilant near the water. This incident serves as a reminder to prioritize safety and be mindful of swimming conditions to prevent similar emergencies.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
