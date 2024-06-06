By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Jun 2024 • 13:27

Jazz, Swing, and everything in between. Elche's festival extravaganza. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

Elche is gearing up for its fourteenth Jazz Festival, scheduled to run from July 4 to 11.

The musical performances will be held at the Municipal Park Rotunda, the Glorieta, and the Patio de los Naranjos of the Convento de las Clarisas.

Irene Ruíz, the councillor for culture, emphasised the council’s efforts to ensure that the July nights are filled with top-notch music, not only jazz but also other styles.

Julián Sáez, the cultural programmer, highlighted the festival’s trajectory and its diverse musical offerings, which include national and international acts across various genres such as pop and blues.

Renowned Musicians

This year’s festival will showcase renowned musicians from around the world.

Tickets for the performances at the Municipal Park Rotunda and the Clarisas Convent can be obtained at the Grand Theatre box office free of charge, but advance booking is required.

For more information call (+34) 966 65 81 47.