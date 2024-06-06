By Anna Ellis •
Published: 06 Jun 2024 • 13:27
Jazz, Swing, and everything in between. Elche's festival extravaganza. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.
Elche is gearing up for its fourteenth Jazz Festival, scheduled to run from July 4 to 11.
The musical performances will be held at the Municipal Park Rotunda, the Glorieta, and the Patio de los Naranjos of the Convento de las Clarisas.
Irene Ruíz, the councillor for culture, emphasised the council’s efforts to ensure that the July nights are filled with top-notch music, not only jazz but also other styles.
Julián Sáez, the cultural programmer, highlighted the festival’s trajectory and its diverse musical offerings, which include national and international acts across various genres such as pop and blues.
This year’s festival will showcase renowned musicians from around the world.
Tickets for the performances at the Municipal Park Rotunda and the Clarisas Convent can be obtained at the Grand Theatre box office free of charge, but advance booking is required.
For more information call (+34) 966 65 81 47.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.