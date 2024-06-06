La Indomable welcomed 2,000 cyclists

By John Smith •
Published: 06 Jun 2024 • 17:45
Start of the event
Credit: Almeria Provincial Council
Drivers often curse when they see spandex clad lines of cyclists ahead of them in the road, but June 1, saw no less than 2,000 racing.
It was the return of La Indomable one of the most important celebrations of cycling held in Almeria Province.
There were two routes to choose from, one the Gran Fondo, has a length of 188 kilometres which climbs and descends over a total of 4,000 metres of accumulated slope, whilst the slightly less demanding Medio Fondo covered 145 kilometres with just 2,890 metres of accumulated slope
Before the start, which took place at 8 am, the vice president and deputy of Sports, José Antonio García, and the mayor of Berja, José Carlos Lupión, welcomed all the runners and their companions, and wished them good luck.
It wasn’t just about the adults as there was a Mini-Indomable for the younger cyclists and when all of the racing was finished, it was time for families and friends to get together to enjoy the White Night in Berja with some 20 activities.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
