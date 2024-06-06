La Indomable welcomed 2,000 cyclists

By John Smith • Published: 06 Jun 2024 • 17:45

Start of the event Credit: Almeria Provincial Council

Drivers often curse when they see spandex clad lines of cyclists ahead of them in the road, but June 1, saw no less than 2,000 racing.

Return of La Indomable

It was the return of La Indomable one of the most important celebrations of cycling held in Almeria Province.

There were two routes to choose from, one the Gran Fondo, has a length of 188 kilometres which climbs and descends over a total of 4,000 metres of accumulated slope, whilst the slightly less demanding Medio Fondo covered 145 kilometres with just 2,890 metres of accumulated slope

Before the start, which took place at 8 am, the vice president and deputy of Sports, José Antonio García, and the mayor of Berja, José Carlos Lupión, welcomed all the runners and their companions, and wished them good luck.

Children weren’t ignored

It wasn’t just about the adults as there was a Mini-Indomable for the younger cyclists and when all of the racing was finished, it was time for families and friends to get together to enjoy the White Night in Berja with some 20 activities.