Murcia real estate booms

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 Jun 2024 • 19:19

Murcia's housing market Image: Shutterstock/ nito

THE housing market in the Region of Murcia is on a steep upward trajectory, with prices soaring by 13 per cent in just a year, making it the third-highest increase in the country. With an average cost of €1,326 per square metre, Murcia still remains one of the most affordable regions, ranking fourth in the nation, trailing behind Extremadura.

Murcia Real Estate Market Overview

Nationwide, the average housing price reached €2,269 per square metre, marking an annual increase of 10.51 per cent. Ferran Font, director of Studies at pisos.com, explains that demand-concentrated areas are experiencing a supply shortage, driving prices higher. This phenomenon is no longer confined to town and city centres but extends to more remote areas.

Impact of European Monetary Policy on Murcia Real Estate

The recent shifts in European monetary policy have failed to curb this trend, and with the prospect of further relaxation by the European Central Bank, affordability may become even more challenging. Despite these dynamics, Murcia remains one of the more affordable areas and Murcia City is the eleventh most accessible capital in Spain.

