National Day in Sweden

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 06 Jun 2024 • 14:35
Sweden National Day celebration
Credit: Kungahuset, Facebook, Sara Friberg/Kungl. Hovsaterna
Every June 6, Sweden lights up in the yellow and blue of the national flag, as children in traditional costumes present the royal couple with bouquets of summer flowers, celebrating the country’s National Day.
Ever since Sweden´s folklore societies and local history museums were first established around the 1900s, the country began establishing itself as a nation-state, and since 1983, Sweden began unofficially celebrating its National Day, commemorating the date on which Gustav Vasa was elected King in 1523.
But it was only in 2005 that the Swedish parliament announced the day to become a national holiday, and it has been the country’s largest and most vibrant national event ever since.
On this day, the King and Queen of Sweden partake in a ceremony at Skansen, Stockholm’s open-air museum, fostering their bonds with the citizens.
Traditional clothes and gastronomy continue to be preserved thanks to the celebration, as Swedish citizens dress up in ancient costumes and cook national dishes, including the famous strawberry cream cake, decorated with national flags.
Music and dancing is ever-so-present, as the locals play the national instrument nyckelharpa (key-fiddle) and sing-alongs are heard across the neighbourhoods.
It is a day of joy, remembrance and hope for the bright future of Sweden.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
