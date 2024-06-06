New charity shop for cat lovers

By John Smith • Published: 06 Jun 2024 • 21:52

Items of all sorts are welcome Credit: Kitty Claws Charity

Cat lovers will be pleased to know that the Kitty Claws Charity Support charity opened its new shop in Albox on Monday June 3.

New charity shop in Albox

It is situated in the premises which were previously occupied by the MACS charity in Avenida de America.

The charity issued a massive thank you to everyone who has donated goods for them to sell over the last few weeks and they are truly grateful for all of the support received.

Without a dedicated team of volunteers who worked tirelessly, they wouldn’t have been ready in time to open this new venture which they hope will bring a financial lifeline to allow them to continue to look after and find homes for so many beautiful kittens.

Support needed

This is obviously an ongoing project so they simply need a steady flow of volunteers, donations and of course customers to make this a success.