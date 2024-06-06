New charity shop for cat lovers

By John Smith •
Published: 06 Jun 2024 • 21:52
Items of all sorts are welcome
Credit: Kitty Claws Charity
Cat lovers will be pleased to know that the Kitty Claws Charity Support charity opened its new shop in Albox on Monday June 3.
It is situated in the premises which were previously occupied by the MACS charity in Avenida de America.
The charity issued a massive thank you to everyone who has donated goods for them to sell over the last few weeks and they are truly grateful for all of the support received.
Without a dedicated team of volunteers who worked tirelessly, they wouldn’t have been ready in time to open this new venture which they hope will bring a financial lifeline to allow them to continue to look after and find homes for so many beautiful kittens.
This is obviously an ongoing project so they simply need a steady flow of volunteers, donations and of course customers to make this a success.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.