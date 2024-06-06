News in Brief Almeria

By John Smith •
Published: 06 Jun 2024 • 15:26
Promoting the fight against drugs
Credit: Vicar Council
Time for another selection of interesting short articles from around the Province of Almeria.
On Sunday June 3, more than 100 people, mainly children aged from five years up, took part in a special event in Vicar to celebrate its patron saint.
The concept of pedalling with the family and collecting special pennants was partly financed by the Junta de Andalucia and apart from healthy living there was a more serious underlying cause involved.
Those adults taking part represented the Vicar Against Drugs prevention programme and the event was supervised by officers from the Local Police as well as Civil Protection.
All of the children who took part were given water, something to eat and a medal and were made aware at this early agent of the dangers of addiction not just to drugs but also alcohol and tobacco.
In order to protect forested areas, the Huercal-Overa council has confirmed that with immediate effect until October 15, you may not light fires or barbeques, not may you drive motor vehicles into forests.
IFfyou fancy taking up Line Dancing then a group meets every Friday afternoon from 4pm to 7pm at the Centro de Usos Multiples, Mojacar from 4pm to 7pm with entrance just €5 which is donated to local charities.
No less than 60 establishments in Huercal-Overa will be offering special discounts on the White Night of June 7 and 8 with the chance to win a number of gifts including weekends away when you purchase from those participating.
Enjoy an evening of classical music on Monday June 10 from 7pm at the El Palacete situated in the Plaza de la Constitución in Cuevas de Almanzora with entry free of charge until all spaces are filled.
WITH summer fast approaching and people deciding where to spend their holidays, various travel web sites and newspapers have been making recommendations.
Mojacar Council has been delighted that it is invariably included in the list of places to stay in Almeria and of course it has been a member of the list of the most beautiful towns in Spain since 2013.
With some of the best beaches in the province, a range of hotels which are priced to suit all pockets, plenty to see and do thanks to its Moorish past and Christian revival, plenty of quality entertainment and some of the best restaurants around, it believes that it is the ideal spot for visitors.
