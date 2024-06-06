Party at the beach

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 06 Jun 2024 • 19:52
Celebrate San Juan
Photo: Flickr CC
Whether you’re sunbathing during the day or want to enjoy a romantic candlelit dinner under the stars at night, Bono Beach Club provides the perfect soundtrack to your experience.
Their DJs and performers provide a fun atmosphere that becomes more sophisticated at night and, this June, Bono Beach is hosting two great party evenings.
Join partygoers on Friday June 21 for their enchanting Strawberry Full Moon Party. As the sun dips below the horizon, live entertainment will set the stage for a night of wonder and celebration. Watch the vibrant hues of the sunset transition into the mesmerizing rise of the Strawberry Full Moon.
This unique celestial event promises an unforgettable evening where the rhythms of music and the pulse of the ocean waves combine. Don’t miss the chance to experience the magic of the moonlit beach, it’s the perfect setting to dance, unwind, and connect under the stars.
Then, two days later, on Sunday June 23 celebrate the night of San Juan Night with an unforgettable night of live entertainment, electrifying DJ beats, and a mesmerizing fire show.
On the Costa del Sol, San Juan is traditionally celebrated with bonfires on the beaches, fireworks and open-air dances. It is believed that jumping over bonfires on San Juan cleanses people of bad luck and brings good luck in the coming year.
Dance under the stars at Bono Beach and experience San Juan like never before. For reservations see the website, call: +34 952 839 236 or email: info@bonobeachmarbella.com
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.