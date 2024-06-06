Party at the beach

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Jun 2024 • 19:52

Celebrate San Juan Photo: Flickr CC

Whether you’re sunbathing during the day or want to enjoy a romantic candlelit dinner under the stars at night, Bono Beach Club provides the perfect soundtrack to your experience.

Their DJs and performers provide a fun atmosphere that becomes more sophisticated at night and, this June, Bono Beach is hosting two great party evenings.

Join partygoers on Friday June 21 for their enchanting Strawberry Full Moon Party. As the sun dips below the horizon, live entertainment will set the stage for a night of wonder and celebration. Watch the vibrant hues of the sunset transition into the mesmerizing rise of the Strawberry Full Moon.

This unique celestial event promises an unforgettable evening where the rhythms of music and the pulse of the ocean waves combine. Don’t miss the chance to experience the magic of the moonlit beach, it’s the perfect setting to dance, unwind, and connect under the stars.

Then, two days later, on Sunday June 23 celebrate the night of San Juan Night with an unforgettable night of live entertainment, electrifying DJ beats, and a mesmerizing fire show.

On the Costa del Sol, San Juan is traditionally celebrated with bonfires on the beaches, fireworks and open-air dances. It is believed that jumping over bonfires on San Juan cleanses people of bad luck and brings good luck in the coming year.

Dance under the stars at Bono Beach and experience San Juan like never before. For reservations see the website, call: +34 952 839 236 or email: info@bonobeachmarbella.com