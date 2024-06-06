Pole dancing show

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Jun 2024 • 15:56

Students show off their skills Photo: Facebook / Varinia Ruiz

The stage of the Alameda Alfonso XI in San Roque will host on Friday June 14 at 9pm, a Pole Dance exhibition by the students of the Power Pole Varinia Academy with the collaboration of the Council of San Roque.

The Power Pole Varinia Academy organises at the end of each course the annual exhibition of the students who are part of their academy. This year the members, who are aged from 5 years old, will perform, both duets and groups, corresponding to the 2023/2024 course in the pavilion or stage set up in the Alameda Alfonso XI in San Roque City.

Pole dance is a discipline which consists of performing choreographies, exercises and figures on a rotating pole. It requires a lot of perseverance, as it is a very physically demanding sport. Varinia Ruiz, director of the Academy said at a previous show that one of her objectives was to show that pole dancing, “is more than just a night dance. It is a sport with a lot of training, a lot of discipline and very hard”. She added that, “it consists of training using your own weight, and the classes are very enjoyable. In short, something new that we can bring to San Roque”.

Some 35 students from the Power Pole Varinia Academy, aged between 5 and 40, from San Roque Ciudad and the Guadiaro Valley, took part in the previous show and although Ruiz has been running the Power Dance groups for years, she only opened the academy in September 2023 in Guadiaro.