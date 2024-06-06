Puzzle Solutions Edition 2031

By Eugenia • Published: 06 Jun 2024 • 9:55

WORD SPIRAL

1 Claw; 2 Well; 3 Loom; 4 Meal; 5 Loch; 6 Here; 7 Ecru; 8 Used; 9 Deem; 10 Menu; 11 Unit; 12 Trap; 13 Purl; 14 Leaf; 15 Firm; 16 Mean. URANIUM

QUICK QUIZ

1 Jezebel; 2 Yul Brynner; 3 William; 4 M People; 5 Dalai Lama; 6 Johanna Spyri; 7 Ludwig; 8 David Bowie; 9 Macaulay Culkin; 10 Lazarus.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Phrenologist; 7 Madly; 8 Tuner; 9 Mat; 10 Thatchers; 11 Uphill; 12 Sandra; 15 Aftermath; 17 Act; 18 Often; 19 Piton; 21 Unreasonable.

Down: 1 Perambulator; 2 Nod; 3 Layman; 4 Gate-crash; 5 Sense; 6 Press attache; 7 Match; 10 Tolerance; 13 Drawn; 14 Campus; 16 Titan; 20 Tin.

QUICK

Across: 3 Flail; 8 Marry; 10 Niger; 11 Cue; 12 Roost; 13 Negates; 15 Those; 18 Ken; 19 Pieces; 21 General; 22 Aver; 23 Lava; 24 Decagon; 26 Lasses; 29 Vat; 31 Sheer; 32 Neptune; 34 Vicar; 35 Era; 36 Naked; 37 Trend; 38 Refer.

Down: 1 Facet; 2 Breaker; 4 Loos; 5 Instil; 6 Lithe; 7 Dense; 9 Rug; 12 Reneges; 14 Ten; 16 Ocean; 17 Essay; 19 Palaver; 20 Calls; 21 Geese; 23 Lottery; 24 Deride; 25 Gap; 27 Ahead; 28 Sever; 30 Inane; 32 Nave; 33 Ure.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Mochilas, 7 Plugs, 8 Compañera, 9 Sea, 10 Ours, 11 Statue, 13 Sender, 14 Adulto, 17 Answer, 18 Caza, 20 Bib, 22 Acariciar, 23 Aquel, 24 Packages.

Down: 1 Mucho, 2 Camarón, 3 Imán, 4 Aceite, 5 Pulse, 6 Estadio, 7 Partido, 12 Mensual, 13 Sembrar, 15 Leaving, 16 Decada, 17 About, 19 Atrás, 21 Kick.

NONAGRAM

berg, bier, bite, gibe, jibe, jube, jute, rite, rube, tier, tire, true, tube, urge, biter, brute, buret, butte, giber, rebut, rejig, tiger, titer, titre, tribe, trite, tuber, uteri, utter, bitter, butter, gutter, jitter, guttier, tribute, JITTERBUG.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE