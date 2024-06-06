Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 2031

By Eugenia • Published: 06 Jun 2024 • 9:55

Puzzle Solutions 2031

WORD SPIRAL

1 Claw; 2 Well; 3 Loom; 4 Meal; 5 Loch; 6 Here; 7 Ecru; 8 Used; 9 Deem; 10 Menu; 11 Unit; 12 Trap; 13 Purl; 14 Leaf; 15 Firm; 16 Mean. URANIUM

QUICK QUIZ

1 Jezebel; 2 Yul Brynner; 3 William; 4 M People; 5 Dalai Lama; 6 Johanna Spyri; 7 Ludwig; 8 David Bowie; 9 Macaulay Culkin; 10 Lazarus.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Phrenologist; 7 Madly; 8 Tuner; 9 Mat; 10 Thatchers; 11 Uphill; 12 Sandra; 15 Aftermath; 17 Act; 18 Often; 19 Piton; 21 Unreasonable.
Down: 1 Perambulator; 2 Nod; 3 Layman; 4 Gate-crash; 5 Sense; 6 Press attache; 7 Match; 10 Tolerance; 13 Drawn; 14 Campus; 16 Titan; 20 Tin.

QUICK

Across: 3 Flail; 8 Marry; 10 Niger; 11 Cue; 12 Roost; 13 Negates; 15 Those; 18 Ken; 19 Pieces; 21 General; 22 Aver; 23 Lava; 24 Decagon; 26 Lasses; 29 Vat; 31 Sheer; 32 Neptune; 34 Vicar; 35 Era; 36 Naked; 37 Trend; 38 Refer.
Down: 1 Facet; 2 Breaker; 4 Loos; 5 Instil; 6 Lithe; 7 Dense; 9 Rug; 12 Reneges; 14 Ten; 16 Ocean; 17 Essay; 19 Palaver; 20 Calls; 21 Geese; 23 Lottery; 24 Deride; 25 Gap; 27 Ahead; 28 Sever; 30 Inane; 32 Nave; 33 Ure.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Mochilas, 7 Plugs, 8 Compañera, 9 Sea, 10 Ours, 11 Statue, 13 Sender, 14 Adulto, 17 Answer, 18 Caza, 20 Bib, 22 Acariciar, 23 Aquel, 24 Packages.
Down: 1 Mucho, 2 Camarón, 3 Imán, 4 Aceite, 5 Pulse, 6 Estadio, 7 Partido, 12 Mensual, 13 Sembrar, 15 Leaving, 16 Decada, 17 About, 19 Atrás, 21 Kick.

NONAGRAM

berg, bier, bite, gibe, jibe, jube, jute, rite, rube, tier, tire, true, tube, urge, biter, brute, buret, butte, giber, rebut, rejig, tiger, titer, titre, tribe, trite, tuber, uteri, utter, bitter, butter, gutter, jitter, guttier, tribute, JITTERBUG.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 2031

HARD

Hard Sudoku 2031

GOGEN

Gogen 2031

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 2031

