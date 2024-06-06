By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Jun 2024 • 16:53

Rat Pack glamour and George Michael groove. Image: John Vincent / Facebook.

The Rat Pack

Step back in time to the glamorous, glitzy nights of Las Vegas in the early ’60s with the ‘Rat Pack’ Tribute, featuring John Vincent.

Relive the magic of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin performing at the famous Sands Hotel.

As the story goes, during one particularly loud night of drinking and partying, Lauren Bacall walked in to find Humphrey Bogart and friends enjoying themselves a bit too much.

She remarked, “You look like a pack of rats.” The name stuck, and the Rat Pack was born.

Enjoy hit after hit, including: “Witchcraft,” “The Lady Is A Tramp,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “That’s Amore,” “Everybody Loves Somebody,” “New York, New York,” “My Kind Of Town,” “Fly Me To The Moon,” “Sway,” “Volare,” “My Way,” “Ain’t That A Kick In The Head,” “That’s Life,” “Come Fly With Me,” and many more.

Make a note in your diary for Sunday, June 16, at 5:30 PM at Hotel Restaurant Bar Algorfa, Calle Pablo Picasso nº1, Algorfa.

For more information or to book your table, email reservations@hotelalgorfa.es or call (+34) 966 72 97 07.

I’m Your Man

Head over to The Club in Quesada on Friday, June 14, for an unforgettable evening featuring a George Michael tribute.

Experience the legendary artist’s incredible repertoire of hits in a performance that honours the enduring legacy of his music.

With an expert blend of entertainment and energy, this George Michael tribute promises to be a show you won’t want to miss!

At The Club, you can enjoy wine, cava, and sangria for only €7.50 per bottle or jug. Delicious food, including tapas and afternoon teas, will also be available.

For more information, visit The Club at C. Toledo, 24, 03170 Ciudad Quesada, Alicante, or call (+34) 966 71 70 28.