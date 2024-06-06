Street Food Market joy in Villajoyosa

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 06 Jun 2024 • 13:06
The Liverpool Band performing at the Street Food Market
Credit: The Liverpool Band, Facebook
The Street Food Market arrives in Villajoyosa from June 13 until June 16.
For the first time, Villajoyosa’s seafront will host the popular Street Food Market, with delicious fresh food, an artisan market, and live entertainment. Vintage trucks will present freshly made international recipes made with love for flavour and culture, and they taste even better outdoors.
An event for the entire family, there will be children’s entertainment, DJs, and live music by the fabulous Liverpool Band and Queen Tribute. The Market, set on the joyful seafront of Villajoyosa, is guaranteed to make the attendees’ week lighter and more joyful in a celebration of gastronomy, culture, and summer.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
