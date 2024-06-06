By Donna Williams • Updated: 06 Jun 2024 • 10:56

The Prime Minister attends D-Day 80th anniversary Credit: Flickr: Number 10

June 6, a date of historical significance, marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day, a milestone that is being commemorated in the UK.

The pause in election campaigns serves as a powerful testament to its significance. It is a collective decision to pay tribute to D-Day’s historical importance.

The ‘D’ in D-Day stands for ‘day’, which refers to the first day of any large military operation. On June 6, 1944, the Allied forces orchestrated a monumental combined naval, air, and land attack on then Nazi-occupied France.

This day is marked in history and serves as a poignant reminder of the immense bravery and selfless sacrifice of those who fought to secure the freedom we enjoy today.

It is also worth remembering that D-Day was an international effort, with more than 2 million soldiers from over 12 countries in Britain in preparation for the invasion.

These were largely British, American, and Canadian troops, although naval, air, or ground support was also provided by Australia, Belgium, Czechoslovakia, Holland, France, Greece, New Zealand, Norway, Rhodesia, and Poland.

D-Day 80th anniversary ceremony

Yesterday, the Prime Minister and Keir Starmer attended the UK’s national commemoration event in Portsmouth. They were alongside members of the royal family and armed forces veterans.

Visibly emotionally overcome, King Charles said, “We are eternally in debt; it is a near-impossible task to imagine the emotion of that day.” He went on to say, “It is our duty to ensure that we and future generations do not forget their service and their sacrifice in replacing tyranny with freedom.”

Commemorations continued this morning in Normandy when a military piper began playing a lament at sea at the exact time the beach invasion commenced in 1944. The King and Queen will later pay tribute to those fallen at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer. Also present will be Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour leader Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

In the UK, there will be a beacon lighting ceremony in Aylesford, Kent, and an 80-strong boat Flotilla Parade leaving Falmouth, Cornwall. This is to acknowledge and commemorate the start of the invasion when thousands of troops departed from this location.

The royal family will be represented by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, where they will be joined by veterans. Likewise, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will meet veterans at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Overseas, the Prince of Wales will be present at the Juno Beach Centre, Courseulles-sur-Mer, to attend the Canadian event. He will then proceed to join veterans for the official international ceremony on Omaha Beach, Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer. More than 25 heads of state will also be present, signifying the importance of this ceremony.