By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Jun 2024 • 18:16

Air we go: Amsterdam's smart tyre pumps up savings. Image: Gemeente Amsterdam.

Amsterdam has installed ten smart tyre pumps, all freely available for drivers to use.

But what sets a smart tyre pump apart from a regular one?

The advantages are plentiful.

Improper Usage

Many drivers aren’t sure how much air their vehicle’s tyres need, often resulting in underinflation or even leaving the tyre stations with tyres less inflated than when they arrived, due to improper usage.

Underinflation presents a problem because it forces car engines to work harder to move the vehicle, leading to increased CO2 emissions.

With these smart tyre pumps, drivers simply enter their car or motorcycle’s number plate, and the device shows the amount of air needed.

Free and user-friendly, these pumps not only benefit the environment by reducing fuel consumption but also offer long-term savings on vehicle expenses for drivers.

Road Safety

Moreover, there’s the crucial aspect of improved road safety.

Properly inflated tyres enhance road grip, reducing the risk of a blowout and contributing to smoother, safer driving.

Environmentally Friendly

Additionally, maintaining correct tyre pressure means fewer microplastics in the air, soil, and waterways, as tyres are a major source of this pollution.

Proper tyre pressure reduces the number of rubber particles shedding from tyres and entering the sewage system.

Lastly, these smart tyre pumps are constructed from sustainable materials and operate on solar energy, aligning with efforts to promote environmental sustainability.