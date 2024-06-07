‘Allo ‘Allo French evening

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 07 Jun 2024 • 10:38
French play reading
Photo: pickpik CC
International Theatre Studio is holding its last event before the summer close-down period which will be a French themed play reading evening at the Atalaya Golf and Country Club directed by Peter Brooks and Paloma Salgado.
The date is Wednesday July 10 at 7pm prompt, the bar will be open from 6.30pm. This will be a fun evening and we are encouraging French themed outfits; these can be, for example: striped t-shirts, berets, and neckerchiefs or powdered wigs for a full Marie Antoinette vibe, or maybe waiting staff as in ‘Allo ‘Allo.
The Theatre Studio will be reading a comedy and music is likely too. This is your chance to shine as you read a part or you can simply sit, listen and enjoy. Maybe you can even practise your French accent!
The tickets are €12 for ITS members and €14 for non-members which includes food after the first act, at around 8.10pm. The restaurant will provide plated portions of quiche, cheeses, sausages, pate, bread and salads, (all drinks have to be paid for individually).
If you have any dietary needs, please email Ruth at info@internationaltheatrestudio.org and let her know what you need.
Tickets available at the International Theatre Studio website: internationaltheatrestudio.org
Viens et amuse-toi!
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
