An International Education, the key to successful future leaders

By EWN • Published: 07 Jun 2024 • 16:49

Lady Elizabeth School has been committed to international education for over 35 years, educating bilingual young people to lead in a global environment.

What will be the most in-demand careers in the coming years? Which jobs will disappear and which will succeed? These are questions on everyone’s minds these days, as the education of the future faces significant challenges. Rapid technological evolution demands an adaptive educational approach, promoting skills such as problem solving, critical thinking and collaboration.

At Lady Elizabeth School (LES) they understand that globalisation requires greater diversity in the curriculum to prepare students for an interconnected world. Therefore, at this school, traditional teaching gives way to a dynamic education with a breadth of subjects, more interactive and personalised methodologies and opportunities beyond the classroom.

Innovative and wide range of subjects and extra-curricular activities in line with the times: Languages, Economics, Business, IT, Arts, Sports, etc. The education of the future focuses on cultivating adaptability and creativity, preparing students to face the challenges of a constantly changing world, and that is precisely what is done at Lady Elizabeth School.

LES is committed to an international education with a British curriculum from the age of two to 18, based on the British curriculum, a system recognised worldwide with extensive preparation and specialisation in recent years.

Another major commitment is multilingualism, with a learning community of more than 50 nationalities, with strong support for languages that guarantee the multilingualism of students with 100% immersion in English and other languages: Spanish, French and German. In this way, according to LES, they will be prepared to live and lead in a global world, gaining access to universities and jobs all over the world.

The breadth of subjects with incredible facilities is another key, with a wide range of more than 20 GCSE and A Level subjects on offer for all future options. From Economics or Photography, to Marine Science or Tourism, all in dedicated facilities that enhance both theoretical and practical learning. The centre has a theatre, recording studio, photography room, libraries, laboratories, sports facilities, swimming pools, etc.

LES is also committed to learning beyond the classroom. It offers a wide range of activities and programmes to promote learning beyond the classroom in multiple fields: more than 30 extracurricular activities, student-led initiatives such as Student Voice or the LES Times, language trips, the house system, international programmes such as ISP Model United Nations, TedXYouth or the Buddy Exchange programme, the acclaimed Duke of Edinburgh and much more.

Come and meet us: Benitachell, Alicante | 671 698 769 | info@les.edu.es | les.edu.es

Sponsored