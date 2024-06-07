Arena of Dreams: Centreforce x Clockwork Orange

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 07 Jun 2024 • 9:31

Photo: Facebook / Clockwork Orange

Marbella Arena in Wednesday August 7 will become the ‘Arena of Dreams’ as one of the biggest names in the UK dance music scene brings you a line up of the best in House and Disco music from around the world. The line up of legacy and new DJs means this is a house party you cannot miss.

Clockwork Orange was born way back in London in January 1993 at The Old Paddocks nightclub in High Holborn in London’s West End. The first party was a gathering of friends and quickly escalated into a word of mouth gathering throughout London, from Paddocks in Holborn to Cinnecita in Oxford Street.

It wasn’t until 1994 after Clockwork’s 1st birthday that they really branched out with parties at Electric Film Studios in Kings Cross and then their first party on a bank holiday Sunday at The Cross, one of Clockworks two favourite venues, the other being the much loved Camden Palace.

Centreforce was the UK’s biggest and most influential underground Pirate radio station during the Acid House and Summer of Love era of the late 80s early 90s.

As the go to station for events and music it earned its place in the history books, remembered today as the birthplace of the most influential DJs and record labels of the time.

Live acts and world-famous DJ’s bringing unique nightclub vibes to Marbella, this is a night you will not want to miss. Tickets are available from the Marbella Arena website.