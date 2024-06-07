Axarquía’s Summer water plan: Water cuts, beach showers..

By Catherine McGeer •
Managing summer water use
THIS summer, Axarquía will use a third of the water from the Viñuela reservoir, with a projected consumption of 10 cubic hectometres. To manage this limited supply, local authorities have recommended maintaining bans on using beach showers and avoiding potable water for irrigating green spaces. The aim is to keep water usage under the 10 cubic hectometre threshold from June to September.
Rincón de la Victoria Town Hall has issued a new decree to address the severe drought in the Viñuela-Axarquía system. Although they are reducing the nightly water cut-offs, now scheduled from midnight to 6 am, providing residents with two additional hours of water service. The decree also allows for the partial refilling of public and private pools but advises against using potable water for garden irrigation.
Furthermore, seven areas along the Costa del Sol including Velez-Malaga will reopen water supplies for beach showers designed for people with mobility issues. Nerja, which did not restrict beach showers last summer, will continue without restrictions. Although the savings from cutting potable water for showers and foot baths are less than 0.3 per cent of the total consumption, this measure is effective in raising public awareness about the importance of water conservation.
