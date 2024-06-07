‘Baby Reindeer’: Netflix Sued for $170 Million

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 07 Jun 2024 • 12:58

Richard Gadd, writer and star of Baby Reindeer Credit: CBC Arts/Facebook

The hit Netflix series ‘Baby Reindeer,’ which has garnered critical acclaim and record viewership, is facing a major legal challenge.

Fiona Harvey, the woman who claims to be the inspiration behind the show’s antagonist character Martha Scott, has filed a $170 million lawsuit against the streaming giant.

A Dark Comedy About Stalking

Harvey alleges defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and violations of her right of publicity (the right to control the commercial exploitation of a person’s name, image or persona. This right is traditionally associated with celebrities). The lawsuit focuses on the portrayal of Martha Scott, a character based on a woman who allegedly stalked the show’s creator, Richard Gadd.

Harvey vehemently denies the claims depicted in the series. In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, she stated, “I don’t think I sent him anything. There may have been a couple of emails, jokey banter, but that is it.”

‘Baby Reindeer’, a dark comedy based on Gadd’s experiences with an alleged stalker, has become a runaway success. However, Harvey’s lawsuit argues that the series grossly misrepresents her actions and has had a devastating impact on her life.

The lawsuit details the alleged defamatory content: “The lies that Defendants [Netflix and Gadd] told about Harvey to over 50 million people worldwide include that Harvey is a twice convicted stalker who was sentenced to five years in prison, and that Harvey sexually assaulted Gadd.” It further accuses Netflix of exploiting a fabricated narrative for financial gain: “Defendants told these lies, and never stopped, because it was a better story than the truth.”

Did Netflix Conduct Any Fact-Checking?

Harvey contends that Netflix failed to conduct any fact-checking regarding Gadd’s claims, including verifying the alleged stalking convictions. The lawsuit claims this negligence resulted in the destruction of her reputation and livelihood. Harvey seeks $150 million in compensatory damages for emotional distress, loss of business and reputation, and lost profits. Additionally, she is requesting $50 million in punitive damages.

Netflix has responded through a spokesperson, stating their intention to “defend this matter vigorously and to stand by Richard Gadd’s right to tell his story.” Gadd himself acknowledged creative liberties taken in the series during an interview: “It’s very emotionally true, obviously: I was severely stalked and severely abused. But we wanted it to exist in the sphere of art, as well as protect the people it’s based on.”

Baby Reindeer: A Netflix Hit

‘Baby Reindeer’ has enjoyed a phenomenal reception. It has garnered awards, boasts over 60 million viewers in its first month, and is expected to become one of Netflix’s biggest shows ever. However, Harvey’s lawsuit casts a shadow over this success. The series, initially praised for its portrayal of a harrowing experience, now faces scrutiny surrounding the truthfulness of its narrative. Whether Harvey’s claims will hold weight in court remains to be seen, but the lawsuit undeniably complicates the legacy of ‘Baby Reindeer’.