By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Jun 2024 • 17:49

Balancing act: Villajoyosa halting new tourist home licenses. Image: Ajuntament de La Vila Joiosa / Facebook.

Villajoyosa (La Vila Joiosa) is considering halting new tourist housing licenses to manage their use more effectively.

The mayor supports maintaining a model of “sustainable and non-massified tourism” and emphasises that this temporary suspension targets residential housing.

It does not prevent grouped investments or shut down the market in the municipality.

Council Attention

The issue of regulating tourist housing is gaining attention among city councils.

In the Marina Baixa and Marina Alta regions, towns like Altea, Calpe, and Polop have already taken or are planning measures to address this issue.

The goal is to balance tourist accommodation with residential housing.

Villajoyosa is the latest municipality to consider suspending new licenses while it deliberates on how to regulate this sector.

Licence Suspension

Mayor Marcos Zaragoza explained that his administration is considering suspending the issuance of licenses for tourist apartments in residential communities.

“This is a preventive measure aimed at promoting sector regulation that ensures legal certainty, organises tourist accommodation, prevents illegal activities, and anticipates potential overgrowth.”

Currently, Villajoyosa has 1,782 registered tourist homes, offering 7,830 places.

Between January and May 2024, 122 tourist homes were added, increasing the capacity by 558 places, according to City Council data.