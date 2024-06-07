Bicycle giveaway in Amsterdam

By Anna Akopyan •
Updated: 07 Jun 2024
Cycling
Credit: Noelle Otto, Pexels
Amsterdam is renowned for bicycle popularity worldwide; now, the city expands the cycling experiences to all residents, regardless of their financial status.
3,250 bicycles are now being given to residents and organisations across Amsterdam, especially granting the vehicles to refugees and asylum seekers. Most of these have never had cycling experience, hence the city is implementing a teaching programme, including children and adults.
“We shape our streets; then, they shape us,” stated Modacitylife on X, highlighting the importance of cycling for Amsterdam: “Culture doesn´t occur in a vacuum…It´s built around the infrastructure we build in cities. And it can change. Fast.”
Not only does this campaign create more mobility for the residents but it tackles the issue of old bicycles. According to the local Press, tens of thousands of unclaimed bicycles, incorrectly parked and abandoned, fill depots past their capacity.
These vehicles will now be refurbished and granted to citizens who need it most, making Amsterdam one of the most accessible cities worldwide.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
