Blue: Generation Music at Marbella Arena

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 07 Jun 2024 • 7:04

Blue come to Marbella Photo: Facebook / Blue

The perfect evening that will bring back musical memories, get ready for one of your favourite acts at Marbella Arena on Friday August 9.

Antony Costa, Duncan James, Lee Ryan and Simon Webbe more widely known as Blue have sold 15 million records worldwide. In the UK they’ve had three number one albums 10 top 10 singles, won Brit and MTV Asia Awards and sung with Elton John and Stevie Wonder. They had their first hit ‘All Rise’ in 2001, a track which still sounds amazing today over 20 years later.

The group formed in 2000 and released three studio albums before announcing a hiatus in late 2004. In January 2011, the group reformed and represented the United Kingdom at the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest in Düsseldorf with the song ‘I Can’, coming in 11th place with 100 points.

In 2013, it was confirmed that the group would be joining The Big Reunion, in which six groups from the past reform for a one-off gig. In March 2013, the group announced they would embark on their first headlining tour later on in the year, their first tour in nearly 10 years.

In April 2015, Blue were dropped by their record label Sony due to the poor performance of their fifth album ‘Colours‘. In 2022, Blue returned with new music and now they are performing exclusively at the Marbella Arena in summer 2024, presented by FIESTA, this is a night you can’t miss.

