Cannabis Limits for Drivers Introduced

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 07 Jun 2024 • 16:32

Germany's cannabis laws reflect ongoing efforts to balance public safety with personal liberty. Credit: Shallow Focus Photography/Pexels

Two months after partially legalising recreational cannabis use, Germany’s parliament, the Bundestag, has implemented stricter regulations regarding driving under the influence and oversight of cannabis growers’ associations.

These adjustments aim to strike a balance between personal freedom and public safety.

The new law establishes a legal equivalent to the risk associated with the current legal blood alcohol limit of 0.2 per cent. Additionally, driving with any level of cannabis in the blood will be accompanied by a complete alcohol ban to prevent potentially dangerous interactions between the two substances. New drivers will also face a blanket no-cannabis policy.

The opposition party, the CDU, argued for a complete ban on cannabis use for drivers, but their proposal was rejected. Instead, the new law allows for a measured approach similar to alcohol regulations.

Beyond driving restrictions, the Bundestag granted federal states greater control over the operation of official cannabis growers associations (Anbauvereine) starting this July. These associations will be legally permitted to cultivate and distribute cannabis to their members. States will now have the authority to establish regional limitations on the size of cannabis farms and the legal amount of cannabis individuals can possess.

This latest development comes after years of debate in Germany. In February, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition government passed landmark cannabis legislation, allowing adults to legally possess, purchase, and cultivate marijuana under specific regulations. The legislation, in effect since April, permits individuals to carry up to 25 grams of cannabis and cultivate up to three plants at home, with a maximum storage amount of 50 grams.

Medical Benefits of Cannabis

While the primary focus of the legal changes surrounds recreational use, it’s important to note the potential medical applications of cannabis. Certain conditions, like epilepsy and multiple sclerosis (MS), may benefit from cannabis treatment. Studies suggest cannabis can help alleviate anxiety symptoms and chronic pain. However, research on the medicinal benefits of cannabis remains limited, and consulting a healthcare professional before using cannabis for any medical condition is crucial.

Potential Risks

While cannabis offers potential benefits, it’s not without risks. While some users report feelings of relaxation and euphoria, others experience anxiety and panic attacks. The strain of cannabis plays a role – strains with high THC content can trigger unpleasant experiences, especially for inexperienced users or those consuming too much. Heavy THC use can increase the risk of acute psychosis, with symptoms including paranoia, difficulty concentrating, and a decline in daily functioning.

Moving Forward

The adjustments to Germany’s cannabis laws reflect ongoing efforts to balance public safety with personal liberty. The new driving restrictions aim to prevent impaired driving, while local control over cannabis associations allows for regional flexibility. As research on cannabis continues to evolve, future legal developments are likely to focus on further refining regulations and maximising potential benefits while minimising risks.