Coastal concerns: Critical areas at risk from erosion

Coastal Challenges in Velez-Malaga
THE Government, represented by the General Directorate of the Coast and the Sea, is gearing up to designate 800 metres of the Arraijanal beach and the thousand metres from Almayate to the mouth of the Vélez River as areas at serious risk of regression. This decision follows a thorough examination of the Malaga coastline’s behaviour from 1957 to 2022.
These reports reveal a significant loss of beach area, totalling over 22 hectares, over 65 years. Of particular concern is the Vélez area, which has experienced a consistent regression leading to the almost complete disappearance of its delta.
Several factors contribute to this regression, including urban development in Guadalmar and modifications to the Guadalhorce River’s mouth, significantly impacting coastal dynamics. Additionally, changes in the hydrology of the Vélez River basin, coupled with an increased frequency of storms and altered wave patterns, exacerbate the issue.
This declaration aligns with the Law on the Protection and Sustainable Use of the Coastline, which prohibits new developments in endangered areas while allowing limited extensions for public services. Existing structures will be maintained unless immediate threats arise, with stakeholders expected to contribute to protective measures as outlined by law.
