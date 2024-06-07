By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Jun 2024 • 15:54

The archaeological ruins of the Butrint National Park or Butrint in Albania. Image: Unai Huizi Photography / Shutterstock.com.

In 2023, Albania’s tourism industry achieved unprecedented success, making a significant contribution to the economy and supporting numerous jobs.

According to a report by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the sector is poised to continue breaking records this year, approaching levels seen in 2019.

The WTTC report forecasts the tourism sector’s total GDP contribution to reach nearly L608.5 billion in 2023, along with the creation of approximately 10,000 additional jobs.

Visitor Spending

Spending by international visitors is projected to surpass L493 billion, marking a remarkable 55 per cent increase compared to 2019 levels.

Similarly, domestic visitor spending is expected to exceed L107 billion this year.

Albania has emerged as a prominent destination on the global tourism map, with strong support from the government.

The country’s tourism sector is making strides in establishing itself as a key player in the global tourism landscape.

Remarkable Increase

Recent research from the WTTC indicates that in 2022, Albania’s tourism industry contributed nearly $565 billion to the GDP, representing a remarkable increase of almost 37 per cent compared to the peak level observed in 2019.

Additionally, the tourism sector accounted for one in every four leks generated in the economy.

During the same period, job opportunities in the tourism sector increased by over 10 per cent compared to 2019, with nearly 269,000 jobs supported by Travel & Tourism across the country, making up one-fifth of all jobs in Albania.